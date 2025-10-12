5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Papua province

JAKARTA, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s eastern Papua province on Sunday, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake’s epicentre was located about 100 kilometres from the city of Sarmi, at a depth of 20 kilometres, the agency reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanic activity.