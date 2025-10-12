Patrick Herminie wins presidential runoff election in Seychelles

VICTORIA, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Former Seychelles parliament speaker Patrick Herminie defeated President Wavel Ramkalawan in a runoff election, according to official results released early Sunday.

Herminie garnered 52.7 percent of the vote, with Ramkalawan taking 47.3 percent, the results showed

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which led the country for four decades before it lost power in 2020. It was the governing party from 1977 to 2020. Ramkalawan, of the governing Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party, sought a second term.