UAE marks two years of Gaza aid

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates on Monday marks two years since the launch of its ongoing humanitarian and relief campaign for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the “Tarahum for Gaza” initiative, launched in October 2023.

Over the past two years, the UAE has maintained consistent diplomatic engagement at regional and international levels, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, rallying global support to halt Israeli aggression, and ensuring swift, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The UAE also welcomed the growing recognition of the State of Palestine by several countries and the agreement announced on Thursday on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal, expressing hope it would be a positive step toward ending the humanitarian crisis.

According to UN data, the UAE has been the largest humanitarian donor to Gaza during this period, contributing 44 percent of total international assistance received by the Strip.

Through its ongoing “Operation Chivalrous Knight”, the UAE has delivered over 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid via land, sea, and air routes until 14th September, with a total value of US$1.8 billion. This includes 81 airdrops under the "Birds of Goodness" initiative, which delivered more than 4,076 tonnes of food and essential supplies.

To combat hunger, the UAE has set up automated bakeries and helped operate field kitchens and more than 50 charitable soup kitchens. During Ramadan, the Emirates Red Crescent distributed 13 million Iftar meals and supported bakeries serving over 3 million people.

To address the severe water shortage, the UAE inaugurated a 7.5-kilometre water pipeline, transferring desalinated water from Egypt into the Strip. The line, with a capacity of about 2 million gallons daily, serves over 1 million people. The UAE has also carried out projects to drill and maintain drinking water wells, rehabilitate sewage networks, and dispatch water tankers.

In the health sector, the UAE has played a critical role in keeping medical services running. The integrated UAE field hospital in Gaza, operational since December 2023, continues to provide treatment, including a specialised initiative for fitting prosthetics for amputees. An integrated floating hospital was also deployed off the coast of Egypt's Al-Arish to provide medical support.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has also evacuated 2,785 patients and companions for treatment in Emirati hospitals, including 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients.

In coordination with the World Health Organisation, the UAE conducted a mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza that reached over 640,000 children, alongside shipments of medicines, medical supplies and ambulances.