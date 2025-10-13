China's foreign trade up 4% in first 9 months

BEIJING, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 33.61 trillion yuan (about US$4.73 trillion) in the first nine months of 2025, up 4 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.

The General Administration of Customs said the growth rate accelerated from the 3.5 percent increase recorded in the first eight months of the year.

In September alone, China's imports and exports totaled 4.04 trillion yuan, up 8 percent on a yearly basis.