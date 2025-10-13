Sharjah Police discusses Central Region’s desert areas security plans

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police (SP), represented by the Central Region Police Department, organised a dialogue session attended by Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director-General of the Comprehensive Police Centres at SP, to discuss security preparations in the desert areas of the Central Region, particularly during the winter season and the various activities and events taking place, as well as the procedures for managing them.

The session was attended by Brigadier General Faisal Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Deputy Director-General of the Comprehensive Police Centres, Brigadier General Khalifa Musabah Al Ketbi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Jassim Mohammed Bin Taliah, Deputy Director of the Central Region Police Department, heads of comprehensive police centres in the central region, and a number of specialised officers.

The dialogue covered several key topics, including ways to preserve desert tourism in the Emirate and monitoring the process of renting shops for motorcycles by providing safety and protection measures for visitors to these areas.

Brigadier General Khalifa Musabah Al Ketbi emphasised that organising the session aims to enhance security readiness and strengthen coordination and integration with strategic partners, in preparation for the tourist season in the desert areas, which boast attractive facilities and landmarks.

