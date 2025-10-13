Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children

ACCRA, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) - A boat capsized on Lake Volta in northeastern Ghana, killing 15 people, maritime authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the victims included 11 children aged between two and 14 years, while four adults survived the incident.

In a statement, the authority stated that a specialised team, including naval personnel, has been deployed to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The GMA said it would establish a high-level investigation committee in coordination with the transport ministry and launch a sustained lakeside safety enforcement operation to ensure compliance with passenger limits and mandatory life jacket use.

