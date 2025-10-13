Korea's exports dip 15.2% during first 10 days of October

SEOUL, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports went down 15.2 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of October, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$13 billion between 1st and 10th October, down from US$15.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Despite the overall drop, average daily exports jumped 33.2 percent on-year, the data showed. Imports dropped 22.8 percent on-year to $13.5 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $500 million.

In September, exports increased 12.7 percent from a year earlier to US$65.95 billion, driven by robust semiconductor demand, marking the highest monthly total in three and a half years.