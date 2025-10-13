UAE prepares humanitarian ship for Gaza under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has begun preparing the "UAE Humanitarian Ship," within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to deliver vital support to the brotherly Palestinian people and respond to urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.

Prepared in cooperation with several humanitarian and charitable organisations and entities in the UAE, the ship highlights the coordinated national efforts to deliver urgent relief assistance to the Palestinian people.

This initiative is part of the ongoing Emirati humanitarian efforts to support the Gaza Strip and underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a dignified life for the brotherly Palestinian people.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 embodies the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach of extending a helping hand to those in need and those affected by crises, in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions.