55% of TECOM Group’s office buildings across Dubai achieve LEED certification

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TECOM Group PJSC has announced that 55% of the gross leasable area (GLA) across its Commercial portfolio is LEED-certified after it received 12 certifications during the first half of 2025 from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The new certifications raise TECOM Group’s total portfolio of LEED-certified office buildings to 55 as of H1 2025, reaffirming its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to create long-term value for customers and colleagues.

Encompassing a range of buildings across TECOM Group’s portfolio of Grade-A commercial offices in Dubai, the new wave of certifications secured during H1 2025 include cover business districts such as Dubai Internet City. The district has received six LEED certifications for buildings including Phase 2 of Innovation Hub as well as in5 Tech’s centre at Dubai Internet City.

“Commercial workspaces are instrumental in shaping the urban future, and engineering excellence is vital to designing workspaces where the world’s brightest minds thrive and excel,” said Haif Zamzam, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Marketing and Chair of the ESG Committee at TECOM Group PJSC. “Our sustainability efforts are geared to make TECOM Group’s business districts and their customers’ operations more environment-friendly, setting new standards for value chains in vital economic sectors such as technology, media, design, and science. The LEED recognitions showcase the success of our ESG strategy and the appeal of our districts to global investors and businesses pursuing sustainable growth.”

“The benefits of environmental efficiency investments extend beyond numbers and reaffirm the power of engineering innovation as a catalyst for sustainable growth,” said Abdulla Bahroozyan, Executive Vice President of Engineering at TECOM Group PJSC. “Sustainability efforts are an institutional goal and a collective responsibility that empower both individuals and businesses within our ecosystems. TECOM Group’s commitment to sustainability is embedded in our business ethos and the recently achieved LEED certifications reaffirm our focus on aligning operational acumen with environmental stewardship.”