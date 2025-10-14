Egypt looks forward to achieving peace, will cooperate with all parties to build Middle East free of conflicts: Egyptian Presidency

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) –Egypt, which planted the seeds of peace in the region nearly half a century ago, affirms it will spare no effort to preserve the new prospect of peace born in the city of peace, Sharm El-Sheikh today.

‘’We will continue to address the root causes of instability in the Middle East, particularly the lack of a settlement to the Palestinian issue, leading to achieving comprehensive and just peace. The Palestinian people have suffered like no other throughout modern history, yet remained resilient managed to persevere in the face of immense challenges,'' said the Egyptian Presidency in a statement following the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which was co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

‘’Egypt will remain a source of support for them and continue to back their resilience and their legitimate, inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, and their right to live in safety and peace, like all other peoples of the world, in an independent state living side-by-side with Israel, on their land in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, under their legitimate leadership and along the June 4, 1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy,'' the statement affirmed.

According to the statement, Egypt looks forward to achieving peace and will cooperate with all parties to build a Middle East free of conflicts, a Middle East built on justice, equality of rights, good neighborliness, and peaceful coexistence among all its peoples without exception.

The summit's schedule focused on the absolute support of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement to end the war in Gaza, which was concluded on October 9, 2025, with mediation from Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Türkiye.

The summit witnessed the signing ceremony of a joint document by the mediating countries’ leaders in support of the agreement. There was also a strong emphasis on the need to commence consultations on the means and mechanisms to implement the upcoming phases of President Trump's settlement plan, starting with issues related to governance and providing security, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and culminating in the political track for settlement.

The Summit addressed the importance of cooperation among the international community to provide all means for following up on the implementation of the agreement's terms and ensuring its continuity. This includes a comprehensive cessation of the war in Gaza, the completion of the exchange of hostages and captives, the Israeli withdrawal, and the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.