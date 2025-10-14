Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of 'Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit'

CAIRO, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, welcomed the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which witnessed the signing of the Gaza Ceasefire Agreement, describing the summit as a renewed source of hope for ending the tragedy of Gaza.

In a statement issued today, Al Yammahi affirmed that the agreement represents a historic step toward ending the war, establishing peace, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and closing a painful chapter in the history of humanity.

The President of the Arab Parliament commended the pivotal role played by the Arab Republic of Egypt in hosting and sponsoring the summit and leading intensive political and diplomatic efforts that culminated in this agreement. He emphasised that Egypt has always been—and continues to be—at the forefront of nations supporting the Palestinian cause and defending the rights of the Palestinian people in regional and international forums.

He also commended the efforts of the United States of America in ensuring the success of the agreement and supporting regional initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating the unrestricted entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, he lauded the active contributions of the State of Qatar, the Republic of Türkiye, and other leaders who participated in the summit.

Al Yammahi stressed that the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit marks a turning point in international efforts to end the war in Gaza and serves as a living model of Arab and international cooperation aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region. He described it as a genuine beginning to ending a prolonged humanitarian tragedy.