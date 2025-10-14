GITEX Ai Serbia to debut at Belgrade Fair in May 2027

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – As Southeast European nations pursue ambitious digitalisation frameworks, inspired by emerging technologies’ vast transformative potential, a new dawn beckons for this dynamic corridor linking European, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets. In a landmark occasion with far-reaching digital transformation implications for Southeast European states, it was announced on Monday that GITEX – the world’s largest tech and AI network of events – is officially entering the region.

The GITEX Ai Serbia announcement was made on Monday during the opening day of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 – the world’s largest tech, AI, and startup show – where the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, as the Future Digital Economy Partner, unveiled a pavilion featuring 24 exhibitors.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, in strategic partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, GITEX Ai SERBIA debuts at the Belgrade Fair exhibition complex from 26-27 May 2027. Launching as the official tech event of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, GITEX Ai Serbia aims to propel the Southeast Europe as a formidable nexus where emerging regional digital economies seamlessly connect with global frontiers of innovation, technology, and investment.

Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, said: “Staging GITEX Ai Serbia during EXPO 2027 marks an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our nation’s digital transformation journey on the world stage, uniting regional innovation with a global community of investors, partners, and visionaries. Coupled with the Expo and number of visitors we expect for both events, we hope to achieve dramatically better positioning of our country in business and economic circles. We aim to impress future investors with the capacity of our education system and to present Serbia as a country that offers significant technological opportunities.”

Echoing these sentiments, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC & CEO of KAOUN International and global organiser of GITEX, added: “GITEX Ai Serbia embodies our vision to champion bold, future-shaping innovation on every continent and forge cross-border collaboration, which is especially imperative in the decade of AI. The strategic hosting of the inaugural GITEX during Serbia’s EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a genius manoeuvre to exert the soft power of AI and tech, rally inter-country cooperation, and openly co-create a new world paradigm. By connecting this vibrant region with the world’s most influential tech leaders, we shall inspire collaborations that yield new opportunities for investment, talent development, and transformative growth across borders and increasingly tech-critical sectors.”

Aligning with EXPO 2027 Belgrade’s theme, “Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All,” the nation’s innovation drive reflects the creativity, unity, and human connection destined to define the upcoming showcase. By fusing technological progress with cultural expression, Serbia’s digital evolution exemplifies how innovation can harmonise with humanity – a vision that GITEX Ai Serbia is poised to amplify.

Southeast Europe is undergoing a remarkable digital transformation, driven by robust government reform agendas, rising ICT investments, and private sector innovation. Digital public services, e-governance, and fintech adoption are expanding rapidly with emerging tech industries primed for immense growth. The regional data centre market is set to grow by nearly 50% in the coming years (JLL), underscoring the region’s accelerating digital infrastructure development and its emergence as a pivotal technology corridor connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

GITEX continues to offer unparalleled access to new markets, capital, talent, partnerships, and opportunities – reinforced by its rapid international expansion. In just three years, GITEX has built the world’s largest network of global tech events, staging editions across 14 cities and countries.

Leveraging its global public–private network of digital economy stakeholders, GITEX Ai Serbia will convene tech enterprises, thought leaders, policymakers, SMEs, startups, and venture capitalists from around the world in the Serbian capital. Its programme will prioritise broadening cooperation, boosting competitiveness, inspiring foreign direct investment, and opening access to national industry sectors and Southeast European markets – inspiring the co-creation of an inclusive digital future driven by innovation and opportunity.