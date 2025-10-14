Korea's ICT exports hit record high in September

SEOUL, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Exports of Korean information and communication technology (ICT) products rose by 14 percent in September compared to the same period last year, driven by record-high semiconductor performance, according to data released on Tuesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$25.43 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

It marks the highest export volume for any September, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Imports gained 10.4 percent on-year to $13.78 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $11.65 billion in the sector.

The ministry attributed the sharp increase in exports to record shipments of semiconductors, which spiked 21.9 percent on-year to $16.62 billion on higher memory chip prices amid growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) servers by global companies.