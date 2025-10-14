China's express delivery volume tops 150 billion parcels

BEIJING, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China’s express delivery volume has surpassed 150 billion parcels as of Saturday, reaching the milestone 37 days earlier than in 2024, according to the State Post Bureau (SPB). Analysts said the achievement reflects the steady growth of the country’s consumer market and the overall stability and progress of its economy.

Since the beginning of 2025, China has comprehensively upgraded its express service capabilities by accelerating the standardised construction of municipal sorting centres, county-level distribution hubs, and township service stations across central and western regions.

From January to August, regions including Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Qinghai Province all reported year-on-year growth of more than 30 percent in express volume, state broadcaster CCTV News reported.

The expansion of the country’s postal and express network has been supported by efficient resource allocation, with 1,300 large-scale processing centres, more than 400 specialised logistics parks, and 420,000 village-level delivery service stations now operating, ensuring full urban-rural coverage.

Sci-tech innovation has injected new momentum into industry development, as thousands of unmanned vehicles and more than 300 drones have been put into operation, with drones delivering nearly 3 million express items.

From January to August, retail sales rose 4.6 percent year-on-year to 32.39 trillion yuan ($4.54 trillion), while online retail sales surged by 9.6 percent to 9.98 trillion yuan, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the index tracking China’s logistics market stood at 51.2 in September, up 0.3 points from the previous month, according to the China Logistics and Purchasing Federation (CFLP).