New agreements, partnerships for Sharjah Broadcasting Authority at MIPCOM 2025

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is participating in MIPCOM 2025, taking place in Cannes, France, until 16th October, to strengthen its global presence and keep pace with developments in the media industry.

The event brings together more than 10,500 leaders from broadcasting and television platforms around the world. The authority’s participation also features new collaborations across various global television platforms.

The authority's pavilion hosted a series of meetings with content production and distribution companies, resulting in several new agreements, including the purchase of the drama series "Desert Foxes" from Jordanian producer Issam Hajawi for broadcast on Al Wousta Channel during the upcoming Ramadan, an agreement with the Belgian company that owns the rights to "The Smurfs" for streaming on SBA's Maraya digital platform, and a deal with Lebanon's Falcon Films to screen.

In addition, the group met with organisations that specialise in cultural and documentary production and chose content that blends culture, information, and entertainment to match audience expectations.