130 global speakers to lead discussions at Sharjah Investment Forum

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), opens its doors to participants from 142 countries, providing an opportunity to engage with leading ministers, senior government officials, and heads of international institutions from across the region and the world.

Being held in conjunction with the World Investment Conference (WIC) this year, under a unified agenda, the forum will examine global economic transformations, sustainable investment strategies, career development pathways, and partnership models that shape the future of sustainable development.

Taking place on 22nd and 23rd October, participants will be placed in direct dialogue with more than 130 distinguished speakers, including prominent entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and figures from the worlds of media and sports.

They will share pioneering insights into how they turned experience into successful investment opportunities, driving innovation and advancing the UAE’s and the wider Arab region’s sustainable investment landscape.

A high-level session exploring practical strategies that support economic growth and build investment resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, financial fluctuations, and climate disruptions will be moderated by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah.

The forum’s opening and plenary sessions will also feature Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment. They will articulate a unified vision for the UAE’s economic diversification, detailing strategies to scale sustainable investment and align capital deployment with national climate neutrality and green economy goals.

International participation at the ministerial level will also include Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of the Republic of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan.

Exploring policy coordination and regional integration as levers for unlocking cross-border growth in emerging markets, sessions will include senior government representatives such as: Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade; Mohammad AbdulRahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; and Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industrial Accelerators sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and joining them Zaher Al Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment of Jordan.

The two-day event will also host Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman, World Free Zones Organi sation; Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the WIC Executive Board, WAIPA; Dr. Matthew Stephenson, Head of Investment and Services at the World Economic Forum; Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a key figure in climate change policy who serves as a board member for the Ban Ki-moon Foundation, actively supporting the Sustainable Development Goals; Gunther Beger, Managing Director, Directorate for SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation, UNIDO; Creon Butler, Senior Director, Chatham House (Royal Institute for International Affairs, UK); Wolfgang Engel, General Manager and Chief of the Institute of International Finance; Ebba Lund, CEO, International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation; Walid Farghal, Director-General, AIM Congress; and Ismail Erhasin, CEO and Executive Director, WAIPA.

This year’s forum will host senior executives and industry leaders in high-level sessions. Among them is Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties and Noon.com and Chairman of Eagle Hills, who will share his perspective on the future of investment in smart cities and the experience economy. Shaker Zainal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Officer, Emirates Development Bank, will speak on the role of development finance institutions in supporting innovation and empowering entrepreneurs. Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of Emirates Growth Fund, will address the potential of sustainable financing tools to stimulate economic growth. Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holding, will join a session exploring the shift of private capital towards green sectors and future-focused technologies.

SIF 2025 will also feature prominent figures from the media and sport sectors, adding new dimensions to the discussion. Kris Fade, internationally recognised radio host, presenter, and entrepreneur, will moderate a session featuring distinguished Emirati businessman and icon Mohamed Alabbar. Edgar Davids, a renowned Dutch professional footballer, will share lessons on leadership and teamwork from his sports career, exploring how these principles apply to business and entrepreneurship contexts.

British professional boxer Amir Khan will reflect on his journey building a global sporting career and turning it into a case study in determination, personal investment, and youth empowerment. Patrice Evra, Former Captain of Manchester United, Founder of the "I Love This Game" brand, will share his inspiring journey of embracing entrepreneurship with a passion for ventures that promote mental health and social equality.

From the international media sector, Chris Knight, Managing Director of Financial Times Locations, will participate in a session examining shifts in global financial media and its influence on directing investment towards emerging markets.

Sharjah’s institutional leadership will be central to the programme, with participation from Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa , Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of “Invest in Sharjah”; and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).