Abu Dhabi Award launches school competition in collaboration with Ministry of Education

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its 12th edition, the Abu Dhabi Awards, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched a nationwide school competition aimed at encouraging students to participate in the nominations campaign and promote the values of goodness, giving, and appreciation among youth.

Running until 31st October, the competition invites students across the country to nominate individuals who embody the values of goodness, selflessness, and dedication in serving the community. Schools with the highest engagement will be recognised for their efforts in promoting the Awards’ message and inspiring vision.

This initiative reflects the Abu Dhabi Awards ongoing commitment to instilling values of giving and social responsibility, and highlighting the charitable actions of individuals who have selflessly contributed to society.