Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, MBRSC to develop smart maritime navigation solutions

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), represented by the National Maritime Centre (NMC), and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing technical and scientific cooperation in smart systems, satellite technologies, and remote sensing.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen the maritime monitoring system, improve the efficiency of maritime traffic management, and ensure maritime safety and security in the UAE.

Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, and Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, signed the MoU on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025.This

The MoU falls within the framework of national integration between the space and maritime navigation sectors, aiming to leverage space technology in supporting maritime monitoring operations, tracking vessel movements, and observing environmental and marine phenomena within the UAE's territorial waters using satellite imagery and remote sensing data.

It also aims to develop intelligent analysis systems and unified digital platforms that integrate space data with real-time navigational information, enabling decision-makers to analyse risks, identify operational patterns, and enhance emergency response times at sea.

The memorandum stipulates the exchange of technical and scientific expertise between both parties, and the training and development of national talent in areas such as space data analysis, navigation systems engineering, and applied artificial intelligence.

A joint working team will also be formed to coordinate future projects, oversee the implementation of the memorandum’s provisions, and ensure the integration of digital systems between the two entities.

The areas of cooperation also include the development of satellite image analysis algorithms to detect ships and monitor coastal changes, as well as the establishment of an integrated digital infrastructure that links space observation data with the operational information of ports and maritime centers. This will support the UAE’s plans to enhance maritime security and environmental sustainability.

The memorandum is expected to contribute to greater integration between national efforts in the space and maritime sectors, in alignment with the goals of the government’s digital transformation strategy. It also supports the UAE’s position as a leading global maritime and space power.

Al Mansouri said that the MoU represents a strategic step that reinforces the ministry’s direction toward leveraging modern technology to serve infrastructure, especially the maritime sector, and reflects its vision to build an integrated maritime transport and navigation system based on space technologies and artificial intelligence. It supports the UAE’s position as a global hub for maritime excellence.

“We believe that cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre will open new horizons for innovating digital solutions that enhance the efficiency of maritime safety and security and support sustainability in this vital sector,” he added.

For his part, Al Marri affirmed that the MoU marks an important step toward expanding the application of space technologies in serving the UAE’s vital sectors.

He added, "This collaboration with the National Maritime Centre reflects the UAE’s vision of utilizing advanced technologies and integrating national capabilities to enhance maritime security, preserve our natural resources, and reinforce the country’s position as a leading hub in space and technological innovation.”