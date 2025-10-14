Middle East Cosmetics Show wraps up in Sharjah with high visitor turnout

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The first edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show wrapped up successfully at Expo Centre Sharjah, attracting a large and diverse audience over five days.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event hosted more than 200 local and international brands across a 2,000-square-metre exhibition space. Visitors explored over 5,000 products, including makeup, fragrances, skincare, and organic cosmetics.

More than just a product showcase, the exhibition positioned itself as a strategic platform for networking and knowledge exchange among manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce leaders.

The event underscored the Gulf region’s growing influence in the beauty industry, noting that it represents 86 percent of the MENA cosmetics market, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, praised the event’s success, noting that it reaffirms the centre’s strategy to advance specialised trade fairs and strengthen Sharjah’s status as a global exhibition hub.

He emphasised the show’s role in connecting global beauty brands and industry experts, driving business growth and expanding regional market opportunities.