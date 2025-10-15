Khalifa Foundation, UAE Cybersecurity Council sign agreement for information security, technical knowledge

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE Cybersecurity Council in the field of information security, exchange of expertise, and technical knowledge, on the sidelines of GITEX GlOBAL 2025 in Dubai.

Under the agreement, the two parties will strengthen their frameworks of cooperation to help develop technical capabilities and promote cybersecurity awareness, while also supporting national efforts to build a secure and sustainable information society.

This collaboration stems from both institutions’ recognition of the importance of information security amid rapid challenges and ongoing technological transformations, and their commitment to developing national competencies and adopting best practices to protect data and sensitive information, ensuring the sustainability of digital services in a secure and advanced manner.

Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Director General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, stated that cybersecurity has become an urgent necessity given the expansion of humanitarian services through digital platforms. He added that through this partnership, the Foundation seeks to establish a more secure and sustainable digital environment that supports its objectives and programs both within the UAE and abroad.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, expressed his pride in signing this agreement with the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation, noting that the cooperation enhances joint efforts aimed at building national capacities and promoting a culture of cybersecurity awareness across various sectors.

He added that through this partnership, the Council aims to support initiatives aligned with the UAE’s digital transformation, and to consolidate its position as a global model in applying the highest standards of information security, ensuring the sustainability of digital development.