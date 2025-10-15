Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club organises 19th Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival – Straight Egyptian Lineage

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club is organising the 19th edition of the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival – Straight Egyptian Lineage on 16th October.

The event is held in collaboration with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) — the official sponsor of the festival — and with the support of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS).

A total of 55 horses from four countries — the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, and Qatar — will participate in this prestigious event.

The festival is recognised by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), as are all shows organised by the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club this season.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), stressed that the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival – Straight Egyptian has become one of the world’s leading specialised events celebrating the heritage and nobility of the Arabian horse.

Al Mazrouei noted that the festival demonstrates Sharjah’s sustained commitment to promoting and developing equestrian sports, preserving Arab cultural traditions, and strengthening equestrianism as a cultural and historical pillar deeply connected to the legacy of the forefathers.

Over the years, the festival has played a key role not only in showcasing the authenticity of the Arabian horse but also in reinforcing the UAE’s status as a premier global destination for equestrian.

Al Mazrouei added that SAIF Zone will spare no effort to provide all forms of support to this event as part of its social responsibility, and commitment to preserving cultural heritage and sharing the UAE’s civilisational values with the world.

He also commended the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club for its efforts in organising the festival, dedication to its ongoing development, and continued work to strengthen its position as a leading platform for authentic Arabian horsemanship.

This year’s edition will feature some of the finest Straight Egyptian Arabian horses, representing top breeders, private stables, and renowned studs from across the UAE and the region — reflecting Sharjah’s leading role in preserving and promoting the Egyptian strain of Arabian horses.

These efforts are in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, whose guidance has made the Emirate a proud home for excellence in equestrian heritage and international recognition.



