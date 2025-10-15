Foreigners' net purchase of Korean stocks hits 19-month high in September

SEOUL, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign investors’ net investment in Korean stocks reached its highest level in more than one and a half years last month amid expectations of improved conditions in the chip industry, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Offshore investors purchased a net US$4.34 billion worth of local stocks in September, marking the largest amount since February 2024, when net investment stood at $5.59 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the second consecutive month of net inflows in foreign securities investment, following $180 million in August.

Foreign investors also bought $4.78 billion worth of bonds in September, rebounding from a net selling of $770 million a month earlier.

According to the Korea Exchange (KRX), its semiconductor index rose 26.8 percent, from 3,780.05 on 1st September to 4,792.07 on 30th September, while the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9 percent over the same period.