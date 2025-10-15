UN General Assembly elects 14 members to Human Rights Council

NEW YORK, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected 14 member states to serve in the UN Human Rights Council beginning on 1st January, 2026.

The 14 countries elected are Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. They will each serve a three-year term on the Human Rights Council.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world. About one-third of its 47 members are replaced every year to ensure continuity through staggered three-year terms.

Seats of the Human Rights Council are allocated on the basis of regional groups for the sake of geographical representation: 13 each for Africa and the Asia-Pacific; eight for Latin America and the Caribbean; seven for Western Europe and other states; six for Eastern Europe.