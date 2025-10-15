'Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions', IFAW sign MoU on wildlife, biodiversity protection

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance community awareness on animal welfare, wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection in UAE.

The agreement was signed under the patronage and presence of H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and attended by Azzedine T. Downes, President and CEO of IFAW.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint educational and training programmes on animal welfare and habitat protection, the exchange of expertise and information, and the organisation of events to promote a culture of conservation across the community. It also covers cooperation in awareness campaigns, research, and the development of best practices in wildlife care.

H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma expressed her satisfaction with this important step to advance animal welfare efforts, noting that the UAE’s wise leadership has incorporated into its national strategies the strengthening of legal frameworks for wildlife protection, animal welfare, and the responsible ownership and care of animals.

"As civil society organisations and community institutions, our role is to reinforce this vision through community engagement and by raising awareness about wildlife and animal welfare issues. This partnership marks a new beginning toward achieving this goal and strengthening the efforts of our leadership to safeguard the health and balance of wildlife in the UAE,” she added.

Downes, in turn, said, “Together, we seek to foster a culture of compassion and responsibility toward animals and nature, values that are deeply woven into the heritage and identity of the UAE. Through this collaboration, we will unite global expertise with local leadership to empower communities, strengthen education, and build a sustainable future where both people and wildlife can thrive.”

The IFAW is a global non-profit organisation working to protect animals and their habitats through conservation programmes, emergency response and policy advocacy.

This partnership aligns with the mission of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions to engage UAE society in environmental issues and promote best practices in animal welfare.