UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah Jassim Al Shamsi presented a copy of his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ headquarters in the capital, Bissau.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Pereira, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Guinea-Bissau.

Furthermore, Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and affirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

For his part, Pereira conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Pereira welcomed Al Shamsi, wishing him success in performing his duties, and in enhancing bilateral ties across various fields, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas for cooperation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau, and explored ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.