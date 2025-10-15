Space42, Autonomous A2Z partner to advance smart mobility ecosystem in UAE

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42 and Autonomous A2Z, the leading Korean autonomous driving company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture to deploy and commercialise Level-4 autonomous-driving solutions in the Middle East and Africa.

Announced at GITEX Global 2025, the collaboration marks a significant milestone toward localising advanced autonomous capabilities and fostering a sustainable smart-mobility ecosystem within the nation.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “The UAE is rapidly advancing towards a new era of intelligent transport. Cross-market collaboration facilitates knowledge-sharing, integral to realising the nation’s ambitions in autonomous mobility, in line with Space42’s strategic pillar of leading in geospatial intelligence services. By joining forces with A2Z, we are paving the way for local innovation, technological advancement, and sovereign capability in one of the most transformative sectors of our time.”

Jihyeong Han, CEO of Autonomous A2Z, said, “Having demonstrated our Level-4 autonomous technology as the official operator for APEC 2025, we are now extending this proven expertise to the Middle East. Through our collaboration with Space42, we aim to support the UAE’s national vision for smart and autonomous mobility, advancing local innovation and strengthening the region’s leadership in sustainable transportation.”

The joint venture will anchor a national ecosystem for autonomous mobility innovation, development, and commercialisation, in support of the Smart Autonomous Systems Council’s mission. Through intelligent fleet integration and building skilled expertise, the implications for businesses and cities include improved efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Its practical capability, ready for global development, contributes to the UAE’s vision of a resilient, innovation-driven economy. Together, these efforts will advance the nation from pilot programmes to operational, sustainable and scalable autonomous mobility technology.

The venture builds on a previous partnership between Space42 and A2Z, and contributes to Space42’s wider investment in the UAE’s smart-mobility landscape. Space42 recently launched the Sovereign Mobility Cloud, providing AI-enabled infrastructure for mapping, fleet operations, and traffic management, and partnered with Dynamic Map Platform and General Motors to enhance autonomous-driving systems.

Since 2021, Space42’s TXAI robotaxi service has logged nearly 600,000 km of autonomous driving and 20,000 passenger trips without incident. The fleet now spans Saadiyat, Yas, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Islands, as well as Zayed International Airport.