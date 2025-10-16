Dubai Sports Council announces 6th Dubai Schools Games

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced details of the sixth edition of the Dubai Schools Games, the largest school sports program of its kind, which will feature participation from over 25,000 students representing 185 schools across Dubai.

Organised in cooperation with ESM as the operational partner and under the title sponsorship of Midea, the new season builds upon the Council’s broader efforts to identify and nurture young sporting talent under the Champions Makers Initiative — a strategic program aimed at developing future Emirati athletes.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at GEMS American Academy in Al Barsha, attended by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAE School and University Sports Federation; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Dr. Abdulrahman Nasser, Executive Director of Institutional Support at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum affirmed that introducing obstacle-course activities within school competitions reflects the Ministry’s commitment to expanding mass participation across a variety of sports and making physical activity more accessible to all students.

He noted that the initiative, implemented with the support of the UAE Obstacle Sports Federation and in coordination with the Ministry of Education, seeks to strengthen community engagement and encourage a culture of active living among school students.

“Obstacle-course events promote teamwork and collaboration among students,” Sheikh Suhail said. “Some challenges require participants to help their peers overcome barriers, building trust, confidence, and resilience. These activities not only develop physical fitness but also instill essential life skills that prepare young people to face future challenges with determination and adaptability.”

He added that the inclusion of such activities aims to diversify sporting opportunities, enhance social cohesion, and boost students’ self-confidence while opening new pathways for athletic and personal development. Sheikh Suhail also thanked attendees and organisers for their efforts in delivering an exceptional sixth edition, noting that the success of the Games reflects the UAE’s vision of advancing school sports and empowering future generations.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the Games continue to grow year after year, reflecting the Council’s success in creating a sustainable environment for school sports and talent development.

“The number of participants is expected to more than double this season, surpassing 25,000 students from 170 schools, compared to 9,000 participants in the previous edition,” he said.

Hareb added, “The Dubai Schools Games serve as a key platform for discovering and nurturing future champions. It supports the implementation of the Council’s Talent Identification and Development Policy, which aligns with Dubai’s vision to invest in people and enhance athletic excellence. The initiative also offers sports clubs the opportunity to scout young talent and strengthen the link between the education and sports sectors.”

This year’s edition introduces qualifying stages in four major sports — football, athletics, volleyball, and basketball — creating a structured pathway for students to progress from school-level competitions to official Dubai Schools Games championships.

The program also includes new tournaments in laser run, judo, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, and water polo, expanding participation opportunities for students across Dubai.

The season will feature 107 days of competition — nearly double last year’s total — with more than 25 sports represented. For the first time, 13 tournaments will be broadcast live online, culminating in an awards ceremony scheduled for 25 June 2026.

Organisers highlighted that the Games will play a pivotal role in the Dubai Talent Identification Program, which monitors and records students’ performance in official “Talent Cards,” creating potential pathways for national team selection, scholarships, and specialized development programs. Outstanding students and schools will also qualify to represent Dubai at the UAE National School Games Finals in April 2026.

The Dubai Schools Games align with the Dubai Sports Council’s strategic vision and Dubai 2033 Plan, which aim to foster talent, inclusivity, and community well-being through sports. The season will include not only competitions but also training programs and development initiatives designed to nurture a new generation of athletes.

