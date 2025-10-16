Expand North Star concludes its tenth edition, consolidating Dubai's position as global incubator for innovation, digital investments

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – The tenth edition of Expand North Star concluded today (Wednesday) with an exceptional showcase that brought together leading innovators and investors in advanced technologies from around the world under one roof.

The event reinforced its status as the world’s largest gathering for startups and investors, reflecting Dubai’s pivotal role in shaping the future of digital entrepreneurship. Its record success further highlighted the emirate’s position as a global centre for the development of advanced technologies and a dynamic platform for forging strategic investment partnerships in the digital economy.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, this year’s edition attracted over 2,000 startups and more than 1,200 investors managing assets worth US$ 1.1 trillion. The event also featured the founders of 40 unicorn companies with a combined valuation of US$ 900 billion.

UAE-based companies made a strong showing at Expand North Star 2025, with around 500 digital startups headquartered in the UAE, including 116 Emirati-owned enterprises. The event also featured 50 startups participating in the ‘Emaratipreneur’ initiative, which highlighted the contributions of the new generation of Emirati innovators and entrepreneurs. Their participation reflected the evolution of the UAE’s digital business environment, as well as the competitiveness of Emirati talent and local companies specialising in advanced technology sectors.

Startups from Asia accounted for approximately 41% of all participating companies, followed by those from Europe (18%), North America (7%), and Latin America (7%). The 2025 edition also witnessed the first participation of national pavilions from new countries including the United States, Syria, Ecuador, and Chile. The addition of these pavilions reflects the event’s growing global appeal as one of the world’s leading platforms for business and innovation. Indian participation was particularly strong, with around 300 startups, while Brazil marked its largest participation in the event’s history, with over 50 Brazilian startups taking part.

Artificial intelligence topped the list of key sectors represented at the exhibition, with 22% of participating companies specialising in AI. A further 13% focused on climate tech, operating across energy, agriculture and food; 11% specialised in healthtech; and 11% operated in fintech. Other participating companies represented sectors such as education technology, deep tech, adtech, mobility, cybersecurity and smart cities.

The event’s appeal was further enhanced by several new features and specialised zones added to this year’s programme. These included ScaleX, a curated market access programme for 50 of the world’s fastest-growing tech scaleups; North Star Green Impact, a new zone spotlighting startups driving climate and environmental innovation; the Deeptech MEA Summit; and the Digital Assets Forum. These new features provided visitors with valuable insights into emerging technology trends shaping the future of innovation and startup growth.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s pavilion attracted significant numbers of attendees throughout the event. Visitors learned about Dubai’s digital business environment and explored the chamber’s ‘Launchpad Dubai’ programme, which offered a package of services from partners to support business establishment and growth in the emirate, including the issuance of Golden Visas. The pavilion also enabled attendees to learn more about the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which forms a key pillar of the chamber’s efforts to attract and empower digital companies.

Building on the remarkable success of this year’s edition, Expand North Star has reinforced its position as a cornerstone of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to advance Dubai’s vision of becoming a global capital for innovation and technology. The event continues to play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth, attracting the global tech community to Dubai, and providing a powerful platform for innovation, collaboration, and engagement with the world’s most influential figures from the tech industry.

