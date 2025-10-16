University of Sharjah signs MoU with Zhejiang University to strengthen academic, research cooperation

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – The University of Sharjah (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zhejiang University of China to expand cooperation in academic and research fields. The agreement was formalized during a visit by a high-level delegation from Zhejiang University, led by Prof. Ren Shaobo, Council Chairman of Zhejiang University. The delegation was received by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

Zhejiang University is recognised as one of China’s oldest and most prestigious institutions and consistently ranks among the world’s top 50 universities. It is particularly renowned for its excellence in engineering, technology, and medical sciences.

During the meeting, Prof. Agamy underscored the importance of fostering academic and cultural bridges between the Arab world and the People’s Republic of China. He also gave an overview of the University of Sharjah’s diverse academic programs, which attract around 20,000 students, with nearly 50,000 graduates since the University’s founding.

Prof. Agamy highlighted UoS’s Arabic language programme designed for Chinese students, describing it as a cultural and linguistic bridge that reflects Sharjah’s commitment to deepening understanding between both nations. He emphasized that the newly signed MoU aims to transform academic cooperation into practical initiatives that enrich both institutions’ educational and research ecosystems.

In response, Prof. Ren Shaobo expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the University of Sharjah, praising its impressive Arab-Islamic architectural design and its distinguished academic reputation regionally and internationally. He affirmed Zhejiang University’s commitment to developing a strong strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah centered on academic and research collaboration to advance knowledge exchange and innovation for students and scholars alike.

The memorandum calls for enhanced cooperation through faculty and researcher exchange programs, joint academic and research projects, student mobility, and shared access to academic resources and publications. It also includes provisions for organizing joint conferences, developing shared curricula, and initiating cooperative educational initiatives.





