GITEX GLOBAL 2025 explores breakthroughs in healthcare, neurotech quantum, drug discovery

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – Momentum showed no signs of slowing on Day 3 of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, with the world’s largest tech and AI event continuing to unveil award-winning breakthroughs, impactful partnerships and powerful use-cases redefining industries. The programme spanned every corner of the technology landscape - from AI and cloud computing to cybersecurity, data centres, robotics, and quantum systems - while a special spotlight on biotech and digital healthcare captured the imagination of audiences with life-changing innovations at the intersection of science and technology.

Taking place until Friday, 17 October 2025, the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL converges more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries at Dubai World Trade Centre.

On the main stage, Trevor Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Mammoth Biosciences, sparked new digital healthcare ideas with Synthetic Biology: A World Without Disease and Superhuman Possibilities. Martin shared how AI and CRISPR are “rewriting the code of life” to eradicate disease through AI-driven diagnostics and gene-editing technologies. Trevor mentioned: “We have over 8 programmes across liver, muscle, the brain, where we're actively working on curing genetic diseases using this method of changing the DNA. We’re starting now with more rare diseases, but there’s no reason that we have to stop there. Imagine how many millions of lives this could save.”

In a discussion on Decoding Thought: AI and Neurotech Restoring Human Connection, Matt Angle, CEO of Paradromics, talked about a major milestone in medical history – the world’s first successful brain-computer implant and how the technology records neural activity to support patients. Matt noted: "In our clinical trials, we're trying to enable people who can't speak to speak. We put the device in an area of their motor cortex … and when you have a high data brain computer interface, you can just try to speak, and it turns into speech right away.”

In “Genomics Beyond Humans: Unlocking Evolution’s Drug Library,” Ashley Zehnder, CEO of Fauna Bio, revealed how decoding the genomes of resilient animal species could uncover an untapped library of new drug discoveries. Ashley explained: “We're really just hitting the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we can learn about natural adaptation across the world. Animals like the spiny mouse that can regenerate many different tissues in the body, spinal cord, brain kidney, we can learn from these species.”

Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, presented how quantum algorithms could shrink pharmaceutical R&D cycles from decades to months, and dramatically lower drug development costs. Jack stated: “A Large Quantitative Model or LQM is not built on words from the internet but the numbers, equations, molecules and atoms, and they are trained a different way. We’ve built a virtual simulator for the smallest of small atoms, so you can test it millions of times, fast.”

Continuing the healthcare dialogues, two leading sector titans, Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42 and Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic, unpacked The $10 Trillion Transition: From Sick Care to Health Intelligence, calling for reimagining healthcare, data science, and digital infrastructure. Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42, shared, “Today's systems are treatment-oriented, hospital-centric and heavily reactive. Prevention is underfunded. And to build resilient, sustainable, prevention-oriented systems, I think it's more than moving the investment towards prevention, it's also redesigning the system all the way, to try to keep patients healthy.”

Across the exhibition halls, global technology enterprises and emerging innovators continued to command attention.

Siemens is demonstrating its global edge in building a winning combination of AI, domain know-how and data to transform critical systems. The global technology company is shaping the future of industry through AI, with its technology behind the scenes everywhere, from remote operations to smarter, more efficient factories and buildings, and optimized energy grids for sustainable energy management.

Snowflake drew major crowds with demonstrations of AI Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to build, deploy, and scale custom AI applications at scale. Visitors explored how their LLM-powered Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex AISQL, OpenFlow, and Data Science Agent are revolutionising real-time insights from data, without compromising on performance.

XPANCEO turned heads with a world-first showcase of six smart contact lens prototypes, each embedding cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) and micro-optics to merge the physical and digital worlds. From sensing glucose levels in tear fluid to overlaying real-time digital information on the user’s field of view, XPANCEO’s breakthrough offered a glimpse into the next frontier of wearable computing - redefining how humans see, connect, and experience information.

Startups from around the world showcased next-gen innovations redefining possibilities in tech-critical sectors. Among them, Sharedpro Technologies unveiled an AI-powered behavioural analysis tool. The solution is already advancing autism screening for children by analysing focus levels in video sessions and tracking developmental progress over time.

Arlan Biotech launched a GenAI-driven platform reshaping how the pharmaceutical industry discovers and develops antibodies, while Sonic Group is advancing cutting-edge sound technologies to optimise human wellbeing and performance across a range of industries.

On the MoU Stage, Dubai Municipality and Cisco signed a strategic partnership to drive the city’s next-generation digital infrastructure. The collaboration reinforces Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s smartest, most data-driven cities.

With record attendance, intense deal-signing, and international participation, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 continues to affirm its status as the world’s most influential platform for technology, investment, and collaboration.

Day 4 turns the spotlight to cybersecurity, data sovereignty, and digital resilience, as ministers, CISOs, and global tech leaders outline strategies to secure the intelligent economy. The programme expands into AI governance, quantum computing, data infrastructure, and cloud innovation, alongside industry use-cases covering public services, marine industry, e-commerce, fintech and more.