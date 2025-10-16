Abu Dhabi prepares to launch Global Food Week

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Global Food Week will take place from 21 to 23 October at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The Week will feature local and international participation, bringing together an elite group of decision-makers, experts, and leading global companies specialising in the sector.

The event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in partnership with the ADAFSA, the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. The event spans diverse areas, including food innovation, modern agricultural technologies, supply and distribution chains, sustainability, healthy nutrition, food security, and regulatory policies.

The events of Week benefit from a strategic partnership with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which is an international cornerstone in supporting efforts towards food security and agricultural sustainability. This partnership builds on FAO’s role in the previous edition and arises from its strategic collaboration with ADAFSA.

FAO has contributed to enriching the global dialogue on food challenges and providing scientific insights and innovative policies to address climate change and promote sustainable production. This year, FAO is participating with a high-level delegation, further underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for dialogue and joint action, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation to meet the growing challenges in the field of food security.

During the press conference announcing the latest updates for Global Food Week, Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Events, part of the ADNEC Group, said: “Organising this event is in line with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support events that advance national initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural sustainability, adopting the latest technological innovations and quality investments, and establishing a sustainable food security system. This contributes to our vision of supporting national industries across various sectors, strengthening their competitiveness and ability to access new markets, while also attracting investment, fostering strategic partnerships, and facilitating the transfer and localisation of advanced knowledge in these vital sectors.”

He added: “This edition of Global Food Week is witnessing record growth rates across all performance indicators, including space, exhibitors, and participating countries, in addition to new accompanying events being held for the first time. The exhibition space has increased by 15% to reach 33,542 square metres compared to the previous edition, and the number of exhibiting companies and brands has risen by 9% to reach 2,070 compared to last year. This edition will also see 543 new exhibitors and brands participating for the first time.”

He confirmed that the number of participating countries has increased to 75, an 11% growth compared to 67 countries in the previous edition, with 18 countries participating for the first time. National companies represent 51% of the total, amounting to 1,055 exhibitors and brands. This growth reflects the demand from major global companies, decision-makers, and specialists to participate in Global Food Week, thanks to its reputation and international standing on the global events calendar in the fields of food, agricultural innovation, and sustainable development.

Badr Al Shehhi, Director of Communication and Community Engagement Department at Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “This year’s edition of Global Food Week marks a qualitative leap in the diversity of specialised events, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s firm commitment to enhancing food security and supporting agricultural innovation. It embodies His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s keenness to strengthen food security locally and globally and to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global destination for conferences and exhibitions specialising in this vital sector.”

He added that this expanded edition of Global Food Week comes in response to the aspirations of the sector and addresses global challenges through a range of specialised events. These include the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the eleventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition—which returns as the region’s leading event dedicated to the date industry in the Middle East and North Africa—and, for the first time, the launch of the Global Food Talks and the inaugural Agricultural Investment Forum, in addition to the Protein Alternatives initiative and the AgriTech Forum.

During the week, the largest gathering of farmers, livestock breeders, and distinguished honey producers in the country will be hosted within the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion, where we will celebrate the achievements and success stories of more than 150 Emirati farmers.

He noted that ADAFSA believes the week’s events present a strategic opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise. These events enable us to explore innovative solutions to ensure food sustainability for future generations, including a dedicated section to showcase innovative agricultural research and outstanding projects by Emirati youth.

Dr Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, said: “The eleventh Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition is seeing significant participation from 20 date-producing and manufacturing countries, with 90 stands representing leading producers, exporters, and innovators. This demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s position as a global platform for cooperation and partnership-building in the palm cultivation and date industry sector.”

He added: “The organisation of the eleventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition taking place during Global Food Week, reflects our wise leadership’s vision of linking dates as a strategic food and cultural pillar with major transformations in global food production and consumption patterns. In light of climate change and increasing food demand, it has become necessary to rethink our agricultural systems to ensure their sustainability and efficiency.”

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operations Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, said: “Global Food Week is one of the most prominent events organised by ADNEC Group, featuring a range of leading activities that attract a wide range of decision-makers and specialists from around the world. At ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, we believe that the success of any global event starts with the efficiency and readiness of the operations teams, who spare no effort to deliver the event in a manner befitting the reputation and status of Abu Dhabi.”

He pointed out that ADNEC Abu Dhabi is the largest centre in the Middle East in terms of space, exceeding 153,000 square metres, and is the only centre in the region capable of hosting indoor, outdoor, and marine exhibitions simultaneously. Its facilities are flexible enough to host events of all sizes and is powered entirely by clean energy. It has received numerous regional and international awards in the field of sustainability, which is the cornerstone of all our programmes and activities.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Food and Water Security Cluster (AGWA) at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “By bringing together key stakeholders from across the global food sector, Global Food Week underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering more innovative and sustainable food systems. As part of this landmark event, ADIO is launching the Protein Alternatives initiative (PALT), a pioneering effort that positions Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for cutting-edge solutions to global challenges in food security and sustainability. The first initiative of its kind in the region, PALT offers a dynamic platform to connect investors with the innovators who are shaping a more efficient and resilient food ecosystem, from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

This edition of Global Food Week includes the fourth edition of the ADIFE, attracting a host of global companies in the sector, alongside the eleventh Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, held in cooperation with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm. The programme also features a series of dialogue sessions attracting a large number of experts and specialists from around the world.

A key feature of Global Food Week is the enhanced Hosted Buyers programme, which includes more than 400 executives from international companies to hold meetings with local suppliers to establish partnerships and explore opportunities for cooperation.

The week will also witness the launch of several first-time events, most notably the AgriTech Forum, which serves as the first platform for small and start-up companies in agricultural innovation. Additionally, the inaugural Agricultural Investment Forum will highlight opportunities within the sector and promote its contribution to sustainable economic development. The Protein Alternatives (PALT) initiative—the first of its kind in the region—will showcase the latest innovations in sustainable food production, organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Global Food Week will take place over three days and will feature panel discussions with the participation of local and international experts and decision-makers. The event will also include specialised exhibitions showcasing the latest products and technologies in the food sector, interactive workshops for knowledge exchange, and business forums that connect investors and innovators with commercial opportunities.