MGX, Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure partners to acquire Aligned Data Centers

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – MGX, the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) (collectively, the consortium), today announced they will acquire 100% of the equity in Aligned Data Centers from private infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and its co-invest partners. The transaction will fuel the expansion of next-generation cloud and AI infrastructure and implies an Aligned enterprise value of approximately US$40 billion.

AIP was founded by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, MGX, Microsoft, and NVIDIA to expand capacity of AI infrastructure and help shape the future of AI-driven economic growth. Its financial anchor investors include the Kuwait Investment Authority and Temasek.

In less than a decade, Aligned has evolved into one of the largest and fastest growing data center companies globally. The company designs, builds, and operates cutting-edge data campuses and data centers for the world’s premier hyperscalers, neocloud, and enterprise innovators. Aligned’s portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development, primarily located in key Tier 1 digital gateway regions across the U.S. and Latin America including Northern Virginia, Chicago, Dallas, Ohio, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Sao Paulo (Brazil), Queretaro (Mexico), and Santiago (Chile).

Aligned’s rapid expansion has been fueled by strong execution and operating capabilities under the leadership of Aligned’s experienced management team. The company has consistently met hyperscalers’ complex requirements, working hand-in-hand with customers to stay agile and innovate around their evolving needs. Aligned’s Gigascale, Build-to-Scale, and Multi-Tenant Enterprise solutions leverage patented and patent-pending air, liquid, and hybrid cooling systems to deliver maximum adaptability and support evolving high-density AI workloads, even in energy-constrained regions.

Additionally, the company’s robust supply chain, strong partnerships, strategic land acquisitions, and energy enablement drive leading efficiency and reliability. Aligned also benefits from access to multiple sources of capital, providing financial flexibility for future growth. The company will remain headquartered in Dallas, Texas and be led by CEO Andrew Schaap and Aligned’s existing leadership team.

The consortium brings deep expertise and capabilities across AI and digital infrastructure. This includes AIP’s strategic partnership group and ability to form capital at scale, MGX’s leading global investment focus on AI and advanced technologies, and GIP’s long track record as a leading infrastructure investor with experience owning and operating some of the world’s most complex infrastructure assets. The consortium’s investment will equip Aligned with the capital and strategic support needed to accelerate growth and meet the rising demand for scalable, sustainable digital infrastructure. Backed by the consortium, Aligned will accelerate the expansion of its footprint, drive further innovation, and continue delivering next-generation data center solutions.

The transaction is AIP’s first investment and an important step towards its initial target of mobilizing and deploying US$30 billion of equity capital, with the potential of reaching US$100 billion including debt. With Aligned’s strong customer relationships, presence in key strategic digital hubs, and proven management team, Aligned is well positioned to anchor AIP’s vision for the future of AI infrastructure.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock and Chairman of AIP, said: “AIP is positioned to meet the growing demand for the infrastructure required as AI continues to reshape the global economy. This partnership is bringing together leading companies and mobilizing private capital to accelerate AI innovation and drive global economic growth and productivity. With this investment in Aligned Data Centers, we further our goal of delivering the infrastructure necessary to power the future of AI, while offering our clients attractive opportunities to participate in its growth.”

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX and Vice Chairman of AIP, said: “We are entering a new era in which AI will fundamentally reengineer our economies and enable accelerated growth. Computer infrastructure at scale will be foundational to that progress. Our investment in Aligned Data Centers will direct scalable capital to an operator built for efficiency and growth, with the mission to deliver the infrastructure needed to support global AI adoption.”

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, said: “AI is reshaping every sector of the global economy. By combining Aligned’s scalable, adaptable platform with AIP’s capital and capabilities, we will build the infrastructure to support innovation at scale – creating resilient, sustainable communities and unlocking transformative growth worldwide.”

Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers, said: “Partnering with the consortium will accelerate our mission to deliver the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s digital economy. With AIP, MGX, and GIP’s global reach, extensive resources, and deep expertise across AI, energy, and finance, we are poised to scale faster, innovate further, and redefine what’s possible in sustainable data center infrastructure.”