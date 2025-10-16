Evolve Future Mobility Show launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) – The debut edition of Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East's first exhibition dedicated exclusively to electric and new energy vehicles, opened today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this high-profile event runs until 18th October, bringing together major global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the future of sustainable transport.

The exhibition, launched with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), features participation from key government entities including the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) and BEEAH Group, alongside policymakers advancing the dynamic transition toward green mobility.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, officially inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Waleed AbdelRahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and Chamber board members. The opening ceremony was also attended by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as a distinguished group of senior government officials, EV industry leaders, and innovators driving advancements in green mobility technology.

Following the official launch, the attendees toured the exhibition’s different stands and pavilions, where they were introduced to cutting-edge innovations in electric and hybrid vehicle next-generation technologies and sustainable transport projects. Exhibitors showcased key elements of sustainable mobility infrastructure, from EV charging stations and smart mobility systems to integrated renewable energy solutions.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Evolve Future Mobility Show marks a new milestone in Sharjah’s journey toward leadership in sustainability and innovation. It provides a strategic platform to foster networking and collaboration and drive the future of the fast-growing sustainable transport sector.

He noted that EV market share is expected to grow this year, with global sales projected to exceed 20 million units, capturing over 25% of total new car sales worldwide. Furthermore, current estimates and statistics indicate that the global EV market value is expected to reach USD 1.39 trillion by 2029.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa remarked that Expo Centre Sharjah’s hosting of this world-class event reflects the emirate’s position as a premier global hub for major economic and innovation-driven gatherings.

“The inaugural Evolve Future Mobility Show underscores Sharjah’s steadfast commitment to advancing high-potential sectors such as sustainable transport, bringing together over 100 international speakers and EV experts under one roof, alongside key government entities and top local and international companies in the electric and smart mobility industry,” he added.

The EFMS 2025, organised by MIE Events, features advanced innovations shaping the future of next-generation vehicle engineering. A major highlight of the show is the unveiling of the A2RL Autonomous Formula 1, the world’s most advanced self-driving sports car.

Capable of exceeding 340 km/h, the A2RL Formula 1 car operates without a human driver and is powered by cutting-edge perception, decision-making, and control systems, representing a technological leap in autonomous mobility and motorsports.

The exhibition also features an interactive Formula 1 simulator, officially licensed by AMG and fully certified by the FIA. The simulator is identical in structure and dynamics to a real cockpit, providing visitors with an immersive experience of what it takes to control a high-speed race car.

A major component of EFMS 2025 is its international conference programme, which hosts over 100 speakers across 20 sessions, sharing their insights and experiences in the electric transport sector. Key topics include the impact of UAE government initiatives on EV adoption, accelerating EV adoption in commercial fleets, prospective investment opportunities in the EV industry, and EV supply chain challenges and solutions, in addition to other discussions addressing the future landscape of electric transport.

The exhibition spans over ten major sectors of the electric vehicle industry. These include light and heavy-duty electric vehicles, electric bicycles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, fuel cell systems, motors and control units, and renewable energy technology. It brings together automotive dealers, component manufacturers, and energy suppliers offering integrated mobility solutions.

Other exhibiting sectors include automotive dealers and distributors and fuel cell technology, systems and management solutions specialists. The exhibition also highlights components and systems of electric vehicles such as motors and electronic control units, with participation from integrated renewable energy solutions providers.

EFMS 2025 features leading names in EV industry such as ION Mobility, Tesla, OMODA JAECOO, VinFast, Shanghai Silverstones Automotive, and InfyPower, showcasing breakthrough innovations that are redefining the mobility industry.

The show takes place amid accelerating global adoption of electric vehicles and the region’s drive to promote clean energy and sustainable mobility. It provides a premier venue for vast networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships between public and private entities to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth within the electric vehicle industry.



