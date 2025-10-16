Emirates, AC Milan extend storied partnership

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates and AC Milan have announced the extension of their partnership. The renewal reinforces one of football’s longest and most successful collaborations, with Emirates continuing as the Principal Partner, Official Airline Partner, and Official Men’s Jersey Partner of the prestigious Italian club.

As part of the renewal, Emirates’ signature ‘fly better’ logo will remain emblazoned on the front of AC Milan’s Men’s First Team shirts across all major competitions including Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA, FIFA fixtures, and international friendlies.

Emirates logo will also extend to the jerseys of AC Milan Academy youth players, enabling the partnership to cultivate not only sporting excellence but also the next generation of footballing talent from grassroots to the global stage.