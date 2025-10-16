Rain prayer to be held nationwide tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced that, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, rain prayers (Salaat Al Istisqaa) will be held across all mosques in the country tomorrow, Friday, 17th October.

The prayer will commence half an hour before the Friday prayer.

The Authority stated that the prayer will be performed in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), seeking Allah Almighty’s mercy and blessings for rainfall across the land.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the Authority, commended the noble directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that it reflects his keenness to revive prophetic traditions.

Dr. Al Darei prayed to Allah Almighty to grant His Highness continued good health and to bless the UAE with enduring prosperity and generosity.

