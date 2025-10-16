‘Tatweer’ members continue leadership training in Spain

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The "MAJAL" programme, organised by the Rubu' Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts, part of Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, continues its international phase in Spain, with training sessions underway at the University of Salamanca, one of Europe’s oldest universities, founded in 1218.

This advanced artistic experience aims to hone leadership and influence skills through theatrical arts.

The programme targets members of Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer), a Rubu' Qarn affiliate. Participants took part in a series of interactive workshops that combined leadership, teamwork and theatrical expression, enhancing their communication, negotiation and creativity skills in a lively and inspiring work environment.

At the conclusion of their training phase, participants received a certificate as an "Expert in Leadership and Influence in Theatre and the Arts" after presenting theatrical performances that addressed leadership and humanitarian themes, reflecting their awareness of the concepts of positive influence and team spirit.

The visit also included honouring the members of the library at the oldest university library in the world, dating back more than 800 years.

