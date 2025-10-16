SRTA showcases smart transport at Future Mobility 2025

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is taking part in the Future Mobility 2025 Exhibition, held at Expo Centre Sharjah, with the participation of government bodies, private companies, and international organisations.

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the exhibition provides a vital platform to showcase the authority’s achievements in transport system development and adoption of innovative solutions.

Al Othmani noted that SRTA continues to push forward its mission to build a smart and sustainable transportation ecosystem, with a focus on clean energy and environmentally friendly transport technologies.