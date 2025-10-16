Dubai Culture advances artistic development via ‘Screenprinting Unlocked’ programme

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded the “Screenprinting Unlocked” training programme, organised in collaboration with “The Workshop DXB” to develop the skills of artists, practitioners, and designers, as well as enabling them to explore screenprinting tools and techniques to enhance their artistic practices.

The programme trained nine Emirati and UAE-based creatives. They successfully completed the intensive 10-day course held at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood and The Workshop DXB studios in Al Quoz, under the supervision of curator Ahmad Makary.

The participants gained in-depth experience in screenprinting, learning about image preparation, stencil creation, multi-colour printing, and final editioning techniques.

“The Screenprinting Unlocked programme reflects the authority’s commitment to providing an inspiring creative environment that supports and empowers talent. It motivates artists to explore different art forms, express their ideas, and pursue their future aspirations," Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, said.

She added that this experience helps participants develop their artistic practices into successful projects that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

