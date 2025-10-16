National Human Rights Institution conducts visit to workers' accommodation in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted a field inspection visit to a workers’ accommodation facility in Abu Dhabi as part of its regular programme to monitor workers’ conditions and ensure their rights are upheld under national legislation and international human rights conventions.

The delegation was led by Fatima Al Bedwawi, member of the NHRI Board of Trustees, and included members Dr. Abdulaziz Al Noman, Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Ameera Al Suraidi, Noor Al Suwaidi, and Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, along with several officials.

This was the eighth visit and forms part of a broader plan to inspect workers’ accommodations across all emirates, aimed at promoting a culture of human rights and strengthening cooperation with relevant entities.

During the visit, the delegation met with several workers to hear their views on living and working conditions, with the goal of assessing the situation directly and providing recommendations to further protect and enhance workers’ rights in the UAE.