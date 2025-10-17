ADEK unveils ‘Rayah’ digital platform to support parents in children’s education

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) unveiled “Rayah”, a new digital platform designed to place parents at the center of their children’s education.

The launch was announced during ADEK’s participation at the 45th edition of GITEX Global, taking place 13-17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Presented at the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion in the presence of senior officials, the debut of Rayah reflects ADEK’s drive to enhance the parent experience in education, shifting from passive updates to personalised, real-time engagement that helps every child thrive in a future-ready learning ecosystem.

Rayah redefines how parents engage with education in Abu Dhabi, through a single, integrated and smart gateway that empowers families with access and a trusted resource to educational insights and opportunities to actively support their children’s learning, growth and holistic development.

With Rayah, parents can:

- Track attendance, grades, and school performance in real time for instant visibility into academic progress. Receive early alerts when attendance drops or performance changes to act before they affect learning outcomes.

- Monitor and compare progress with real time access to standardised assessments, results, and achievements in one platform. Benchmark performance across Abu Dhabi by region, curriculum, and school fee category to understand progress and guide improvement.

- Make informed school choices using trusted performance reports that include ADEK policy compliance, Irtiqaa outcomes, and the National Identity Mark, providing a clear view of school quality for smarter decisions.

- Receive timely notifications linking families to school calendars and key events, strengthening collaboration and building a more connected education community.

- Access child development and parenting resources, plus family learning activities that enhance home–school collaboration and encourage balanced growth.

- Explore family-oriented activities, educational events, cultural programs, and exclusive offers that extend the value of education into daily life.

Rayah doesn’t just inform, it adapts. The platform analyses each child’s learning profile to offer actionable recommendations tailored to their progress. By simplifying complex data into clear, parent-friendly insights, Rayah empowers families to make informed decisions and support learning at every stage.

Marwan Othman, Acting Support Services Sector Executive Directo, said, “Rayah is built on a simple idea: when parents are informed and empowered, children succeed. We’ve designed a platform that takes the stress out of navigating schools and academic data, and turns it into a supportive, personalised experience for every family.”