Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of 25th Sir Bu Nair Festival

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the 25th edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, one of the UAE’s premier environmental events, on Thursday, at Al Heera Beach in the city of Sharjah.

The festival, celebrating its silver jubilee, runs from 16th to 25th October at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah. Activities will also take place on 24th and 25th October on Sir Bu Nair Island, the natural gem in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, allowing visitors to experience the island’s unique maritime heritage either in person or through beachside events that showcase the island’s culture.

The opening ceremony began with a documentary film about Sir Bu Nair Island, highlighting its history, unique environmental features, and the key achievements of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority in managing and developing the island over past decades. The film also showcased the island’s biodiversity, its transformation into a nature reserve hosting turtles, birds, and coral reefs, as well as international recognitions it has received.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan and attendees watched a marine-themed artistic performance reflecting the Emirati people’s connection to the sea as a source of life and sustenance. Participants presented tableaux highlighting the authentic maritime heritage, emphasizing values of hard work, cooperation, and determination that have shaped generations of Emiratis, and underlined the vital role of sailors and divers in the historical development of the community.

The ceremony featured a creative drone light show, projecting artistic displays into the sky above Al Heera Beach. The show mirrored the festival’s logo and scenes from Sir Bu Nair Island, celebrating its marine beauty and unique biodiversity, while marking the festival’s silver jubilee. The display also reflected Sharjah’s vision of environmental preservation and protection of its natural and human heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan honoured the entities that contributed to the success of the festival, alongside strategic partners, collaborators, and sponsors. He also attended accompanying performances and artistic segments presented by traditional folk groups.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the festival, observing key environmental activities conducted on Sir Bu Nair Island, including coral reef cultivation, enforcement of environmental regulations, turtle conservation, and beach and water clean-up initiatives. He also learned about the island’s key wildlife, including the slender-billed gull, hawksbill turtles, and coral reefs.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan met with children participating in educational workshop programmes, learning about initiatives aimed at fostering marine and environmental awareness and developing a sense of responsibility towards natural resource conservation. The programme combines experiential learning with awareness campaigns that encourage positive environmental behaviour.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also visited the accompanying exhibition featuring local entities and family-run businesses, exploring the handicrafts and handmade products on display. He was briefed on the role of these participants in supporting small and medium enterprises, enabling families to market their products, and enhancing their presence in community events.

The Sir Bu Nair Festival is more than an environmental celebration; it represents a long journey of fieldwork, research, and institutional collaboration aimed at preserving natural heritage and biodiversity. Over 25 years, the festival has built an integrated network of partnerships, strengthening Sharjah’s status as a regional beacon for environmental protection and sustainability.

The ceremony was attended alongside H.H. Sheikh Sultan by Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Khalid Jasim Al Madfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and a number of senior officials.