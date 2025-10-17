UAE leaders condole with Kenyan President over death of former Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, on the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Ruto.