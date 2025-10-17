'Motherhood and Childhood Council' explores cooperation with Japan’s Kansai Academy

OSAKA, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has explored prospects for strengthening joint cooperation with Kansai International Academy in Japan, focusing on childcare, early education, and academic exchange.

The discussions took place during a visit by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to the academy’s headquarters in Osaka.

During her visit to the academy, the Secretary-General met several officials and reviewed opportunities for collaboration and professional exchange.

She was also briefed on the academy’s advanced programmes for developing children’s skills and its psychological and educational support systems. Kansai International Academy is among Japan’s most distinguished institutions in early and bilingual education, with multiple branches across major cities.

Al Falasi said, “We seek to build effective bridges of cooperation with leading international institutions that possess specialised expertise in this field, such as Kansai Academy,” adding that joint training programmes and knowledge-sharing platforms will play a vital role in enhancing the skills and performance of professionals in the childcare sector.