UAE leaders congratulate Patrick Herminie on winning presidential elections in Seychelles

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dr. Patrick Herminie on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Seychelles.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Dr. Herminie on the occasion.