‘Day after’ in Gaza: Türk urges all actors to ensure human rights are central to recovery, peacebuilding processes

GENEVA, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today called on all actors to ensure that human rights are central to recovery and peacebuilding processes, in order that the ceasefire in Gaza transforms into an enduring peace for the peoples of Palestine and Israel.

“There is a collective global relief at the signs that this war and human suffering are coming to an end at last. At this critical stage, all hands on deck are needed to ensure this momentum carries through to a lasting peace and security for all those living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory,” the High Commissioner said in a statement today.

“Much needs to be done. It will take tremendous efforts and the good will of all those involved in this conflict and the international community to foster conditions for peace, justice and reconciliation. Human rights must be central to these efforts, and my Office is ready to support.

“Human rights are about human dignity,” Türk added. “It is also about accountability for the egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law that have taken place over the past two years.

“It is about ensuring that all Palestinians across Gaza and the West Bank, irrespective of gender, age or disability, can have their voices heard and can participate in decision-making processes related to their future governance. It is about ensuring that full access to food, clean water, shelter, and medical care are restored as soon as possible, and that children have access to education and can play without fear.

“But it is equally about ensuring that the right of Palestinians to self-determination is recognised and that there are inclusive and meaningful political processes that will lead to a two-State solution. This needs to occur in line with UN Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council resolutions, the General Assembly-endorsed New York Declaration, as well as the advisory opinions and interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice.”

The High Commissioner identified a number of key areas where human rights must be central to a comprehensive process going forward, including:

Accountability and transitional justice; Security and rule of law; State-building and governance; Inclusion and legitimacy; Civil society: Civil society; Access; Full and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and workers, international journalists, protection workers and human rights monitors must be guaranteed. Journalists need to be able to carry out their work throughout Gaza freely; and Human rights and peace education.