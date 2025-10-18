Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction

AL DHAFRA, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited the 4th Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction, and highlighted the importance of the event in preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage.

During his visit, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan toured pavilions, competitions and varieties of dates on display, praising the efforts of participating entities and their community contributions.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the event is taking place in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, until 26 October 2026.