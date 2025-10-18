Digital Dubai concludes participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, signs 22 MoUs

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – Digital Dubai concluded its outstanding participation in the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, following five vibrant days of innovation, collaboration, and engagement. Digital Dubai’s platform, located within the Dubai Government Pavilion, drew significant attention from local and international visitors keen to explore Dubai’s ongoing digital transformation and discover its latest projects, initiatives, and smart services.

The Dubai Government Pavilion received high-level delegations from government entities across Dubai and the UAE, alongside visitors from the GCC, the wider region, and around the world. Digital Dubai’s platform emerged as a focal point for those seeking to explore the city’s pioneering role in shaping the digital future.

The Pavilion witnessed the signing of over 150 strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding including 22 memorandums of understanding between Digital Dubai and a its partners from both the public and private sectors. The Pavilion also hosted a diverse series of activities featuring more than 13 events, including the launch of new initiatives and the recognition of key partners.

In addition, the Digital Dubai Podcast Studio hosted over 30 podcasts and talks featuring a distinguished lineup of experts and decision-makers from across Dubai. These engagements further highlighting Digital Dubai’s role as a key driver of digital transformation across the city. It reaffirmed its commitment to advancing innovation and collaboration to build a smart city that places people at the heart of its digital ecosystem, making Dubai a global model for leveraging technology to enhance society and improve quality of life.

Through its platform, Digital Dubai showcased pioneering projects and human-centric digital services aimed at simplifying daily life and enhancing overall well-being in the Emirate of Dubai.

Commenting on the success, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said:“This year, the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global reaffirmed Dubai’s position, as envisioned by our wise leadership, as a global model of excellence in organization and management, and as a world capital for events that reflect the pulse of the future. The Pavilion stands as an open gateway to the innovative ideas and advanced technologies driving humanity’s progress through digitalization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the artificial intelligence wave.”

He added: “We are proud of the achievements showcased by government entities and private sector partners through the Dubai Government Pavilion. Together, we delivered an outstanding collaborative display that embodies Dubai’s spirit of unity and shared purpose in serving people. We successfully achieved the vision of ‘City as a Service’, a city managed intelligently and built on trust, where entities are interconnected, systems are integrated, and data is unified to serve humanity above all.

Digital Dubai’s platform this year was more than an exhibition space; it was a living window into the future of life in Dubai where people enjoy a seamless digital journey that harmoniously blends technology with humanity, and innovation with sustainability. What we witnessed at GITEX this year reflects the Dubai of tomorrow; a future the city is already creating today.”

In the conclusion ceremony, Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, honoured the partners and participating entities within the Dubai Government Pavilion.

