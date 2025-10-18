Sharjah Art Foundation opens 'Of Land and Water' exhibition

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, attended the opening of the exhibition “Of Land and Water” as part of the Foundation’s Autumn 2025 programme. The exhibition is being held at the Kalba Ice Factory from 17 October 2025 to 31 May 2026.

The exhibition presents a curated selection from the Sharjah Art Foundation’s collections, displayed for the first time in Sharjah’s Eastern Region. The collection has been curated by Jiwon Lee, Head of the Foundation’s Curatorial Department, alongside Abdullah Al Janahi and Amal Al Ali as Curatorial Assistants, in collaboration with Souraya Kreidieh and Shahd Murshed from the Collections Department.

The exhibition features large-scale installations by nine artists, along with artworks from around the world. Collectively, the pieces explore our connection to land, water, and homeland, highlighting the tension between post-colonial nation-state ambitions and the longing of those deprived of their native lands, or individuals with fragmented identities denied official recognition.



