Korea develops AI-powered warships

SEOUL, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Korea’s Hanwha Ocean is developing a next-generation surface warship featuring artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and stealth design, marking a major step for the country’s naval defence industry.

The vessel features a wave-piercing hull designed to cut through rough seas, paired with a tumblehome structure that enhances stealth by reducing its radar signature, allowing it to remain undetected.

The hull houses layered weapon systems deployed in stages capable of responding to a wide range of threats, from ballistic missiles to suicide drones.

While the ship retains the size of its predecessors, its most notable evolution lies in AI-driven automation, built to streamline operations for a 70-person crew.

"With the changing global security environment and the intensifying competition for maritime supremacy surrounding our country, we need a new platform as an alternative to address these challenges,” Hanwha Ocean President Eo Sung-chul said.

The ship will be made of “giga-class” steel, offering greater impact resistance while reducing overall weight. Inside, a smart bridge speeds up decision-making and enhances situational awareness, while its ergonomic layout improves comfort for the crew during extended missions.