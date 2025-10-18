NYU Abu Dhabi expands AI research, education initiatives

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has intensified its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) through new educational programmes and research initiatives, aligning with the UAE’s goal of achieving global leadership in the sector and its National Strategy for AI 2031.

The university recently launched a Master’s in Interdisciplinary Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MIDSAI), designed to prepare students for future careers. It also hosts the annual NYUAD International Hackathon for Social Good, which attracts students from around the world, reflecting the UAE’s ambitious technology vision.

Since its founding, NYUAD has established several AI-related research centres. Key among these is the Centre for AI and Robotics, which conducts fundamental research and develops applications in sensor data processing, motion understanding, path planning and navigation in unknown environments, autonomous decision-making, and robotic safety and resiliency.

Further initiatives include the Centre for Quantum and Topological Systems, which focuses on advancing quantum computing capabilities, and the Computational Approaches to Modeling Language (CAMeL) Lab, which focuses on Arabic natural language processing, machine translation, text analytics, and dialogue systems.

The university also operates the Public Health Research Centre, the Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology, the Mubadala Arabian Centre for Climate and Environmental ScienceS (ACCESS), and the Centre for Smart Engineering Materials.

Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYUAD, emphasised the university's commitment to supporting the UAE's AI strategy, stating that its programmes and initiatives are designed to enhance student competencies and prepare them for future job markets.

NYUAD, which has four Nobel Laureates among its faculty, maintains highly selective admission standards, attracting approximately 2,200 students from around the world.